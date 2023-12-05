MP: Man Stabs Wife's Lover To Death In Mhow | Representative pic

Pithampur (Mhow): In a bizarre incident, a man stabbed his wife's lover to death on Monday at Chhatrachaya Colony, Sector 1 Pithampur Industrial Area.

Pithampur police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the deceased was identified as Shubham, 30, son of Arjun Maratha, a resident of village Jamodi. He was in love with Umabai, wife of the accused Arun, 36, son of Kundan Lal, a resident of Marimata Tekri, village Khurai Sagar.

Police said that accused Arun's wife Umabai, 30, had left the house without informing on November 29. A missing report was registered and she had appeared at the police station on December 1, refusing to go with her husband. For this reason, Umabai was sent to One Stop Centre Dhar. Uma is the mother of two children.

Accused Arun got information about Uma's friendship with deceased Shubham Maratha and because of her friendship with Shubham, Uma did not want to go to her husband.

Infuriated over this, Arun stabbed Shubham and injured him. While undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mhow, he succumbed to his injuries.

Pithampur police established a case and started an investigation. The accused is said to have been absconding since the incident.