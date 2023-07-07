MP: Man Kills Wife To Hide Mother’s Illicit Relationship In Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed his wife to hide his mother’s illicit relationship. Later, to cover up the murder, the accused narrated a false story to wife’s parents. However, post-mortem report confirmed that the woman was murdered.

According to information, accused’s mother had an illicit relationship with his grandfather. The police arrested the accused, his mother and grandfather and produced them before the court. Police said that the matter was reported in Mahapura village under Rajgarh police station.

Saraswati (22) was found dead under mysterious circumstances. When Saraswati’s brother and other members of her maternal side reached the spot, they saw injury marks on her head and neck. Taking cognizance of their suspicion, police got the woman’s PM done.

The post-mortem report stated that Saraswati died due to suffocation. Later, the investigation was handed over to Sardarpur SDOP Ashutosh Patel. The police called the family to the police station. During interrogation, Saraswat’s husband allegedly accepted to killing her.

SDOP Patel said that the accused told the police that on the day of the incident, Saraswati’s grandfather-in-law Raghunath, 62, hit Saraswati's head with a stick. She fainted and fell on the ground.

Later, her mother-in-law Lilabai, 50, held her daughter-in-law's hand and her husband Vijay, 23, strangled her with the help of the cot bands. The police have seized the stick and the cot bands.

Saraswati’s brother told the cops that Lilabai had called to inform that Saraswati had fallen down and her condition was serious. When the relatives reached her in-laws’ house, they were told that Saraswati had hanged herself. They found an injury mark on the head and a deep scar on the neck.

Saraswati-Vijay married two years ago

Saraswati of Idaria village under Amjhera police station, was married two years ago to Vijay Khapade, of Mahapura village. Saraswati and Vijay had a 9-month-old son. Vijay’s father had already died. After which Vijay's mother Lilabai and his grandfather had an illegal relationship.

SDOP Ashutosh Patel said that during the investigation police recorded statements of Saraswati’s sister Sakshi Bharti, Gopal and Priyanka.

Victim saw Lilabai, Raghunath together

Saraswati's parents told the police in a statement that Lilabai and her father-in-law Raghunath had illicit relationship. Ever since Saraswati came to know of it, she was being threatened by Vijay, Lilabai and Raghunath. They said that Saraswati had told them about it over the phone.