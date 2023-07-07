MP: 7 Accused Of Killing Janshakti Party Leader Inside Sendhwa Court Acquitted

Representative Image | Image Source: Pixabay

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Additional Session Judge Class II Rupesh Naik in Sendhwa acquitted seven accused in an infamous shooting incident inside the courtroom on October 12, 2017.

According to information, a court acquitted seven accused, including Sanjay Yadav, Jeetu Yadav, Santosh Singh, Rajendra alias Dadu Koli, Shailendra alias Shelu Koli, Pawan Koli, and Nilesh Koli, for lack of evidence.

Killing Of Bharatiya Janshakti Party Leader

On October 12, 2017, an assailant opened fire on two men, accused of the killing of a political leader inside a court in Sendhwa town in the Barwani district. Police personnel inside the court quickly overpowered the attacker, identified as Suresh alias Babu Koli. The court later sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Gopal Joshi and Santosh Shukla, the two accused facing trial, were injured in the attack. Joshi and Shukla are accused of killing Sanjay Jhanwar, a leader of the Bharatiya Janshakti Party (an outfit floated by Union minister Uma Bharti that later merged with the BJP), in 2008.