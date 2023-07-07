 MP: 7 Accused Of Killing Janshakti Party Leader Inside Sendhwa Court Acquitted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 7 Accused Of Killing Janshakti Party Leader Inside Sendhwa Court Acquitted

MP: 7 Accused Of Killing Janshakti Party Leader Inside Sendhwa Court Acquitted

According to information, a court acquitted seven accused, including Sanjay Yadav, Jeetu Yadav, Santosh Singh, Rajendra alias Dadu Koli, Shailendra alias Shelu Koli, Pawan Koli, and Nilesh Koli, due to lack of evidence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Image Source: Pixabay

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Additional Session Judge Class II Rupesh Naik in Sendhwa acquitted seven accused in an infamous shooting incident inside the courtroom on October 12, 2017.

According to information, a court acquitted seven accused, including Sanjay Yadav, Jeetu Yadav, Santosh Singh, Rajendra alias Dadu Koli, Shailendra alias Shelu Koli, Pawan Koli, and Nilesh Koli, for lack of evidence. 

Read Also
"Truth Wins At Last," Kamal Nath Recalls Mahatama Gandhi's 'Satya' After Gujarat HC Refuses To Stay...
article-image

Killing Of Bharatiya Janshakti Party Leader

On October 12, 2017, an assailant opened fire on two men, accused of the killing of a political leader inside a court in Sendhwa town in the Barwani district. Police personnel inside the court quickly overpowered the attacker, identified as Suresh alias Babu Koli. The court later sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Gopal Joshi and Santosh Shukla, the two accused facing trial, were injured in the attack.  Joshi and Shukla are accused of killing Sanjay Jhanwar, a leader of the Bharatiya Janshakti Party (an outfit floated by Union minister Uma Bharti that later merged with the BJP), in 2008.

Read Also
MP Urination Case: Brahmin Samaj Offers Rs 51k Aid To Pravesh Shukla’s Kin, Will Move To Jabalpur...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Chhindwara Bizman Suffers Heart Attack While Driving Car, Dies

MP: Chhindwara Bizman Suffers Heart Attack While Driving Car, Dies

MP Weather Update: Heavy Showers Likely To Lash Over 60% Of State

MP Weather Update: Heavy Showers Likely To Lash Over 60% Of State

MP: 7 Accused Of Killing Janshakti Party Leader Inside Sendhwa Court Acquitted

MP: 7 Accused Of Killing Janshakti Party Leader Inside Sendhwa Court Acquitted

Indore: Injuries Self-Inflicted, Claim Cops

Indore: Injuries Self-Inflicted, Claim Cops

Three Delhi Men Who Duped 2,000 People Of ₹10 Cr In Police Net

Three Delhi Men Who Duped 2,000 People Of ₹10 Cr In Police Net