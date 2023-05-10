MP: Man belongs to Banchara community dies in police custody in Neemuch, family accuses police of keeping them in dark

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old person belongs to the Banchara community who was summoned for questioning by Manasa police in a land dispute case allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday night, casting a fresh glare on the frequency of similar deaths in the state.

Deceased, Charat Mali, son of Pannalal, was picked up by cops on Tuesday morning at 11 am and died on Tuesday night.

Family members claimed that police kept them in the dark as even after Charat died in the night, they only came to know about his death in the morning when they reached Neemch district hospital. Family members staged a protest at the district hospital and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Family members claimed that Charat died in police custody due to torture and beating by Manasa police. The relatives demand that they will not get the post-mortem done until the matter is investigated impartially and action is taken against the guilty police personnel.

However, the cause of death is yet to be determined. The police said the cause could be determined only after the complete report.

After getting the information about the protest, SP Amit Tolani, DSP Vimlesh Uike reached the district hospital with a heavy police force. Efforts are being made to convince the family members. At the same time, administration officials and magistrates have also reached the hospital.

Levelling serious allegations of bribes on the cops, relatives claimed that police had registered an FIR against a total of 17 people taking bribes.

It is being told that there was a land dispute in the past. For which there was a complaint at the police station. After this, the Manasa police arrested some people including Chatar.

Relatives said that Charat died in the night, but they came to know about his death at 6 am. Initially, the police team told them that they are taking Chatar to Neemuch hospital. After this the family reached Neemuch where they came to know about Chatar’s demise.