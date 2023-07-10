MP: Man Asked To Change Religion, Promised Good Education To Kid In Jhabua

Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A case of religious conversion by allurement has been reported from tribal-dominated Jhabua district. A case has been registered on the complaint of complainant and later accused was arrested and produced before the court.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Police) Ravindra Rathi said that on the complaint of Dinesh, 26, of Munjal village, about 43 kilometres away from the district headquarters, a case was registered against accused, Madiya Damor, 50, of the same village under Thandla police station, on Sunday.

Complainant Dinesh said that on Sunday, Madiya was performing prayer at his house. “When I went to his house, the he told me that my religion is not good and asked me to embrace Christianity,” he added.

The accused tried to lure him by offering good education for his kids.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 3, 5, 10 (2) of the Freedom of Religion Act 2021.