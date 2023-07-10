 MP: Man Asked To Change Religion, Promised Good Education To Kid In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Man Asked To Change Religion, Promised Good Education To Kid In Jhabua

MP: Man Asked To Change Religion, Promised Good Education To Kid In Jhabua

Case filed, accused arrested.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A case of religious conversion by allurement has been reported from tribal-dominated Jhabua district. A case has been registered on the complaint of complainant and later accused was arrested and produced before the court.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Police) Ravindra Rathi said that on the complaint of Dinesh, 26, of Munjal village, about 43 kilometres away from the district headquarters, a case was registered against accused, Madiya Damor, 50, of the same village under Thandla police station, on Sunday.

Read Also
WATCH: Lakhs Of People Turn Up For Shivraj's Indore Roadshow; Ladli Behnas Ride Bikes In Sarees
article-image

Complainant Dinesh said that on Sunday, Madiya was performing prayer at his house. “When I went to his house, the he told me that my religion is not good and asked me to embrace Christianity,” he added.

The accused tried to lure him by offering good education for his kids.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 3, 5, 10 (2) of the Freedom of Religion Act 2021.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: ‘Pride, Arrogance, Intoxication Of Power ‘Blind’ Politics’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'It’s Mama’s Responsibility To Educate & Empower Women'

MP: 'It’s Mama’s Responsibility To Educate & Empower Women'

MP: 10-Year-Old Thrashed By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam, Video Goes Viral

MP: 10-Year-Old Thrashed By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam, Video Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: Two Held With 25-Kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Two Held With 25-Kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch

Bhopal: Woman Delivers Healthy Boy On Board Dehradun Express

Bhopal: Woman Delivers Healthy Boy On Board Dehradun Express

Even Rs 24 Crore Fail To Resuscitate Shivna: Congress

Even Rs 24 Crore Fail To Resuscitate Shivna: Congress