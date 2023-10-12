MP: Make Patients Happy With Your Service, CMHO Tells Doctors

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical & health officer (CMHO) BS Satya inspected the civil hospital here on Wednesday. He inspected the hospital's lab equipped with modern facilities and discussed in detail with the lab technical staff. He also inspected the NRC building being constructed in the hospital and also reviewed the work going on in the hospital and discussed with the doctors.

He said, “Along with providing service in the hospital, you should also create such an environment in the hospital that the patient coming will also feel comfortable. Leave happy with the services.

You put aside your mutual disputes and complaints against each other, you have come to serve.” Discussing with mediapersons, he said that the facilities in the hospital have to be further expanded. Having a modern lab in the hospital will provide relief to common patients and more facilities are to be expanded.

The hospital is to be expanded and the proposal to install a CT screen machine has also moved from the district to Bhopal. He said that along with the facilities in the hospital, many other arrangements also have to be improved.

In the future, the hospital has to be made a 100-bed hospital, and now the entire infrastructure is ready. More facilities are to be expanded in the coming time, he added. The district health officer also inspected Manpur health centre and interacted with the doctors and staff.

