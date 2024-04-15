MP: Major Fire Engulfs Bagri Phata Closed Cold Storage

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at closed Shree Bhoj Cooperative Cold Storage on Bagri Phata, Dhamnod Road at 7:30 am on Monday. The flames were visible from 10 to 15 kilometres away. The closed cold storage was engulfed in flames, causing extensive damage.

Smoke billowed from the structure, attracting a crowd of onlookers. Firefighters from Mandu arrived on the scene approximately two and a half hours later. However, the sheer size of the cold storage posed a challenge, requiring additional firefighting resources.

Efforts to contain the fire have been hindered by its intensity, with more than three hours elapsed since the incident. The persistent flames have weakened the structure, leading to concerns of collapse. Authorities have been alerted to the escalating situation, emphasising the need for urgent action to prevent further damage and ensure public safety. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as firefighters work tirelessly to bring the situation under control.