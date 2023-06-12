MP Mahi-Narmada Lift Irrigation Project: JCB Disturbs Levelling Of Farms, Say Farmers

FP Photo

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers of Amzhera tehsil of Dhar district have complained of severe irregularities in the laying of pipelines through their fertile farm lands under the ambitious Mahi-Narmada Lift Irrigation project.

The ongoing irrigation project, which is going to be the lifeline for farmers of 66 villages of Dhar district has come under scanner for alleged poor construction quality. Irregularities have come to the fore in pipeline laying works undergoing in Minda village due to negligence of officials concerned.

Under the project, water supply in surrounding areas of Minda village would be done through the newly constructed overhead tank. Farmers claimed that the underground pipelines are laid in such a way that they have begun surfacing on the ground and even their joints were also found open.

Irregular pits dug out by JCB disturbed the levelling of farms. When farmers confronted and questioned the contractor, he said that the work was being done following orders.

Earlier, Amzhera janpad panchayat member Neha Shubham Dixit has handed over a memorandum to collector Priyank Mishra regarding prevailing irregularities and demanded action in the interest of farmers but it has fallen in deaf ears till now.