MP: Mahakal Lok event watched live at Raj-Rajeshwar Temple

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The ceremony of Mahakal Lok was telecast live across the nation to connect the devotees of Lord Shiva whereas all prominent temples of Lord Shiva were decorated with thousands of earthen lamps across Sendhwa town.

The live telecast of the dedication ceremony of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was held at the prominent Raj-Rajeshwar Temple located in Sendhwa city under Barwani district. The temple was decorated with special lights and earthen lamps to mark the occasion similar to Diwali celebrations.

Cultural and religious programmes were organised at the temple which began from 4 pm and went on till 9 pm. A large number of Lord Shiva devotees watched the auspicious Maha-Aarti at the temple and PM Modiís event live. Residents also lighted earthen lamps at homes to celebrate the auspicious day. The preparations ahead of Mahakal Lok event already began 2 days prior to the event at the temple.

Former cabinet minister Antarsingh Arya, municipal president Basantibai Yadav, SDM Tapasya Parihar, tehsildar Manish Pandey, municipal CMO Kamlesh Patidar, members of Cotton Traders Association besides local body members, police force, local residents were also present at the venue.

Religious event held in Ratlam to mark Mahakal Lok event

RATLAM: On the occasion of ëLokarpaní of Mahakal Lok at Ujjain at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special religious programmes were held in the district at various temples. A district level programme was held at Bilpank Veerupaksh Mahadev temple in Bilpank village of the district where special Puja Archana was performed. On this occasion, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana and district collector Narendra Suryavanshi were also present. As per information, all the Shiv Temples in the district were specially illuminated on the occasion of Lokarpan of Mahakal Lok at Ujjain. A direct telecast of the programme of Mahakal Lok was also made at number of places in the district and people listened to the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

