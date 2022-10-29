MP: Madarsa teacher held for molesting minor girl in Khandwa

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Praesh): A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a madarsa teacher in Khandwa district, police said on Saturday. The girl's mother approached the police on Friday after the child informed her about the alleged incident, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested the accused teacher and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the police have been directed to find out if the accused had committed a similar act with any of the other girls in the institution. The cops have been ordered to investigate the past records of the cleric. Mishra said the police would conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

Accused Abdul Samad was arrested and sent to judical custody for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl inside a madarsa in Khandwa district, an official said on Friday. The accused is the Maulvi of Emanual Madarsa of Zakaria Masjid, Khanshawali in Khandwa district. The police arrested the accused and produced him in court, which has remanded him to judicial custody.