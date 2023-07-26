MP: Longest 4.1 KM Tunnel To Come Up On Mhow-Mukhtyara Balwara Section | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The work of converting the last section of Ratlam-Fatehabad-Indore-Mhow-Khandwa broad gauge project, the Mhow-Sanawad meter gauge rail section into a broad gauge line, is going to start at the ground level.

Broad gauge line will be laid on the new route between Mhow-Sanawad. Being a hilly area, the biggest tunnel of the division measuring 4.1 km will be constructed on Mhow-Mukhtyara Balwara section between Badiya and Baika villages. The tender for the same has been issued.

The tunnel to be built 240 feet below the surface, will be ready in 30 months at a cost of Rs 450 crore.. The longest tunnel will be 4.1 km long on the Mhow-Mukhtyara Balwada section.

The tenders floated for the same will be open on August 28. This tunnel will be built with the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). The tunnel work will start in three parts simultaneously. In which heading, site flashing, bitching will be done so that the tunnel can be made simultaneously with width-length and depth.

This technology is cost effective. The proposed new railway station will be built between Badiya-Baika. This tunnel will be made 80 meters i.e. 240 feet deep from the hill surface. The tunnel work will be completed in 30 months.

After laying the new broad gauge line, the distance from Mhow to Khandwa will increase by about 32 kms. For the last two years, Ratlam Division was getting the survey conducted by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited).

The survey was completed in June. Now the tenders for the Mhow-Sanawad project have also started. As per the new alignment of Mhow-Sanawad broad gauge line, the track will be diverted from Patalpani , which will reach Choral via Badiya, Beka, Kulthana, Rajpura.

Stations will also be constructed at all these places. Besides, a new station will also be built in Choral. About 6 km before Mukhtyar Balwara, the line will be connected with the old meter gauge line.

21 tunnels, big and small, will be made in this 71 km long railway section. Being a hilly area, 36 major bridges, 76 minor bridges, 12 under bridges, over bridges will be constructed.

