 MP: Liquor Worth ₹6.3 Crore Seized In Jhabua; Booze Was Being Transported To Gujarat & Silvassa
The transportation was intercepted by the police and Excise department.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Police and the Excise department seized liquor costing Rs 6.30 crores in two different cases on Tuesday in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the alcohol was being illegally transported to Gujrat and Daman and Diu. The transportation was intercepted by the police and Excise department.

Case 1

Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Padm Vilochan Shukla told, "Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached a dhaba in Kalia village on Indore-Ahmedabad highway and searched a truck on Tuesday,"

According to information, police was able to seize over a thousand boxes filled to the brim with liquor. The truck was registered in Rajasthan and was smuggling the booze illegally to Gujrat. The liquor is estimated to be worth 1.46 crores.

The truck driver and his accomplice tried to run away from the spot where police stopped them, but were unable to outrun the police. Police nabbed both the perpetrators and the truck. A case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

Case 2

Another case of illegal liquor was reported on the same day by the Excise Department. Officials seized nine trucks which were filled to the t with illegal liquor and was enroute to Silvassa and Daman and Diu from the Pitol toll plaza which is situated on the Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat border.

According to information, more than 11,000 boxes of liquor were seized from the nine trucks. The liquor is estimated to be worth around Rs 4.8 crores.

According to the Excise department, the trucks were also seized as the transportation permit which was issued to a distillery in Gwalior was expired. Cost of the seized vehicles is estimated to be around Rs 2.7 crores.

