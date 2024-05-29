MP Krishi Upaj Mandi Scam: MLA Sachin Birla Assures Farmers Of Full Compensation, Expresses Displeasure Towards Admin's Negligence

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): To resolve the distressing issue of a Rs 4.5 crore fraud in Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi, MLA Sachin Birla conducted a marathon meeting late Tuesday night with key officials.

The meeting, which lasted for about five hours, included mandi board joint director Mahendra Singh Chauhan, state vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Revaram Bhaidia, municipal council representative Inder Birla, and MLA representative Laxminarayan Patel.

Tehsildar Praveen Singh Changar, deputy tehsildar, and the in-charge mandi secretary also participated in the discussions. MLA Birla informed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Agriculture Minister Andal Singh Kansana about the fraud, and both have assured that the affected farmers will receive full compensation for their produce.

Expressing deep displeasure towards the Mandi administration's negligence, MLA Birla highlighted the complicity of the Mandi secretary and employees in facilitating the scam. A comprehensive investigation is underway, led by joint director Mahendra Singh Chauhan, with a team scrutinizing four months of Mandi records, a process expected to take approximately 40 days.

The revenue department has already seized the properties of Anil Malakar, the businessman behind the Sairam Traders firm responsible for the fraud. These include a wholesale grocery shop and residential property in Bedia, as well as agricultural lands in Bhikangaon and Kasrawad tehsils, all of which are slated for auction. The involvement of Malakar's partner, Girdhari Malakar of Radhika Traders firm, is also under investigation.

Provincial vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Revaram Bhaidia, criticized the Mandi administration for ignoring prior warnings of the scam. Municipal chairman representative Inder Birla emphasized the urgent need for financial relief for the affected farmers, who are currently unable to purchase cotton seeds for sowing due to the withheld payments.

The MLA assured that strict action will be taken against the negligent Mandi officers and employees, and efforts are underway to expedite the repayment process to support the financially strained farmers.