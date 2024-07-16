MP: Khargone District's First 3-Star Deluxe Toilet Inaugurated

Deluxe toilet in Mandleshwar |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards enhancing public sanitation facilities, Khargone district has inaugurated its first 3-star rating deluxe toilet in Mandleshwar under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

This state-of-the-art facility, built on the Narmada Ghat, showcases the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to providing high-quality amenities to its citizens.

MLA Rajkumar Meo inaugurated the deluxe toilet, costing approximately Rs 22.64 lakh on Saturday. Municipal Council president Vishwadeep Moyade shared that the facility features 10 fully equipped toilets operated on a contract basis, with round-the-clock service by contractor employees.

The deluxe toilet includes separate sections for men and women, each with five toilets. Among these, four are designed in the Indian style and one in the Western style, complete with a bathroom. Additionally, one toilet is reserved for disabled individuals. This project, completed within 1.4 years, marks a significant achievement for the current council tenure.

The toilet has several modern amenities, including a sanitary pad incinerator and vending machine, a hand dryer and a feedback machine. These facilities ensure hygiene and convenience for users, with sanitary pads available at lower rates and feedback mechanisms to improve services.

The toilet also features three fans, four exhaust fans, milky lighting and a 2,000-litre water tank. The entrance is adorned with pots of beautiful plants, two 10-foot palm trees and a stone pitching wall.

Mandleshwarís deluxe toilet sets a benchmark for other ghats in the district. There is a call for similar facilities at Maheshwar Ghat, a major tourist hub, to provide visitors with high-quality sanitation services.