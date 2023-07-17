MP: Journalist Falls Into Open Sewer Chamber While Returning From Work In Gwalior, Critical

Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s Negligence Puts Journalist’s Life In Danger | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A journalist sustained severe injuries after he fell into an open sewer chamber on Sunday night. He is currently admitted to ICU and his current status is said to be critical. Doctors say that the exact condition of the patient can only be determined after 12 hours.

According to information, a broadcast journalist Atul Rathore was returning from work on bike on Sunday night, when he fell in to a sewer chamber in front of Prasad Nagar Gate of Minister Praduman Singh Tomar’s constituency. He was rushed to a hospital and was admitted at ICU.

After getting the information, Collector SP and Municipal Commissioner also reached the hospital and instructed the doctors for best treatment possible.

Citizens allege that the sewers had been lying open since a long time.

Victim & Family Provided With Administration’s Assistance

BJP's state media in-charge Ashish Agarwal, After being informed about the incident, spoke to the district Collector Akshay Kumar and SP Rajesh Singh Chandel who directed the doctors for better treatment.

Collector ensured victim’s family of assistance from administration and even assigned a duty officer in The ICU ward for monitoring.

