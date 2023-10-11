MP: Joint Strategy Chalked Out In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the ensuing assembly elections, a meeting of the administration and police officials of Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and Rajasthan’s Banswara districts was held, in which a joint strategy was chalked out. Banswara district is the bordering district of Ratlam district.

As per official information, Ratlam district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi and district superintendent of police Rahul Lodha reached the bordering areas of the district on Wednesday at noon and visited check posts situated in Kunda, Jambukhadan, and Gadikatara Kala and reviewed the arrangements.

Collector Suryavanshi issued necessary instructions and directed the officials to maintain a register of activities and also to check vehicles passing the check posts carefully.

Official information added that later a meeting was held between the officials of Ratlam and Banswara districts, in which district collector Suryavanshi, SP Rahul Lodha, Banswara collector Prakashchandra Sharma, and SP Abhijeet Singh were present.

A joint strategy was discussed in view of the ensuing assembly polls. Discussion took place about checking and controlling the anti-social and criminal elements’ movement, preventing the movement of illicit liquor and money, etc. In the meeting, SDM Sailana Manish Jain, Janpad CEO Alfia Khan, administration, and police officials of both districts were present.

700 Gm Gold, 45 Kg Silver Seized In Barwani

Just a few days after the model code of conduct (MCC) was imposed, Barwani police on Wednesday seized 700 gram gold and 45 kg silver from a car on interstate check post. As per reports, soon after the announcement of the polls schedule, police authorities began enforcing the model code as per ECI directives and started intense checking of vehicles and frisking of suspected individuals to prevent the flow of cash and curb illegal activities.

During a checking drive on Bijasan check post (Madhya Pradesh –Maharashtra check post) in Sendhwa, police seized 700 gram gold and 45 kg silver from a car coming from Maharashtra side. The car driver identified as Uttam Soni who is a businessman failed to produce any bills or documents to substantiate claims. The seized material was handed over to the Sendhwa income tax department for further investigation.

Driver has been given seven days to produce evidence to substantiate claims. Further probe is underway. Notably, the model code of conduct came into effect with the announcement of the state assembly elections.

