MP: Jabalpur Medical College to follow Indore's lead in setting up BMT unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Impressed by the success of Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit at Super Speciality Hospital, a team from Jabalpur Medical College visited Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to learn about the main features of the unit and to follow the best practices in Jabalpur.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur has taken the BMT unit of Super Speciality Hospital as the model unit as it is the first and only BMT unit in any government institution across the state and sent a two-member team including Dr Shweta Pathak, and Dr Mahobia to study and analyze the working which can be followed to set-up the unit in their college.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, the team has visited the BMT unit, blood transfusion department, pathology, microbiology, and other departments to learn about the working of the unit.

“We have informed them about the basics of setting up the unit along with the ways to clear the hurdles which they would face in developing the unit. We also extended our help to them to provide every possible help to start the new unit,” Dr Dixit said.

Meanwhile, nodal officer of BMT unit Dr Preeti Malpani said that the team learnt about the patients’ matching, testing, diagnoses, and procedures.

“We have also informed the team about the fund raising, and ways of procurement to run a smooth unit. We have also offered our support initially to set up the unit by training the nurses and other resources. It would be a great achievement if another BMT unit is developed in Jabalpur as it will help the patients of that region to get better treatment services,” Dr Malpani said.

The Directorate of Medical Education had asked the Jabalpur Medical College to conduct a gap analysis and to send a proposal for the unit which is likely to be established at the cancer care facility there.

In Indore, the BMT unit was started in MY Hospital in 2018 and it has been shifted to Super Speciality Hospital, a couple of months ago. Over 70 BMT transplants have been done in Indore with a success rate of 80 per cent.