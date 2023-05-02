Indore: Frequency of Sharjah flight down to twice a week, to be effective from May 12 | File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express is going to scale down the operation of its Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight from thrice a week to twice a week from May 12. The flight on Fridays has been cancelled, but the flights on Saturdays and Mondays will operate as usual.

Fewer passengers is said to be the main reason behind this decision.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) official sources informed about this development on Monday. Air India Express, a Tata group airline, started operation of the Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight thrice a week, on March 31 this year.

Sources said that since its inception the flight was not getting a good response, and most of the flights are running half-empty.

“The airline has shifted the dropped Friday flight to Chandigarh. It said that the Friday flight will be operated from Chandigarh instead of Indore,” airport officials said.

Sharjah passengers upset as flight delayed by 3.15 hours

The passengers going to Sharjah from city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport had to face trouble on Monday morning as the flight got delayed by 3.15 hours.

The airport sources informed that as per the schedule Air India Express flight IX-256/255 arrives at the city airport from Sharjah at 7.35 am and flies back to Sharjah at 10.35 am. The passengers started reaching to the airport from around 8 am. But they were informed about the delay of flight arriving from Sharjah. Finally the flight arrived from Sharjah at 12.44 hours against its scheduled arrival timing 7.35 am. Subsequently, it flew back to Sharjah from here at 1.50 pm against schedule departure time of 10.35 am. The airline has informed that the reason for delay was due to operational issues.