 Indore: Evaluation over; B.Com final year results to be out next week
After BCom (Hon), the university is all set to declare BCom final year results next week.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Before commencement of admission process for session 2023-24, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has expedited the work of evaluating answer books of undergraduate courses.

“The work of evaluating answer books of 35,000 students has been completed. The computer centre of DAVV has been provided with the scores so that marksheets could be prepared. Within a week, the results of BCom final year exams would be declared,” an official related to examination affairs said.

In March and April, the final year exams of courses including BA, BCom, BCom(Hons), BSc, BJMC, BSW, BHMS were held.

Around 1.1 lakh students of 220 colleges appeared in the exams. The university has kept May 15 as the deadline for releasing the final year results.

DAVV started releasing the exam results with BCom (Hons) course. Till April 29, the evaluation centre got answer books of BCom final year students evaluated. The university has also received their internal marks from the colleges. Internal and written exams results will be clubbed and results will be prepared.

Now, the evaluation centre is getting answer books of BSC, BA final year exams evaluated.

Examination controller Dr SS Sharma said that the university would release BCom, BA and BSC final year results by May 15 any cost.

We will stick to May 15 deadline provided by department of higher education to us, he added.

