Indore: Vajpayee’s statue to be installed on UTD campus

A group dance during a cultural programme organised to celebrate DAVV’s foundation day at the university auditorium on Monday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than four years after executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya had approved a proposal for it, bhoomi pujan for installation of late former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s statue was performed on UTD campus as Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya entered into diamond jubilee celebration year on Monday.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Shankar Lalwani, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and registrar Ajay Verma performed bhoomi pujan near IIPS campus.

Besides, the university also decided to name central library against Padma Shri Babulal Patidar.

The then executive council member Alok Dawar had proposed in the EC meeting for installation of Vajpayee’s statue on the RNT Marg campus, and it took more than four years for the DAVV to perform bhoomi pujan.

As the university enters the diamond jubilee year, various activities were organised on Monday. It stated with morning walk on the campus which was followed by garlanding of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar’s statue on RNT Marg campus.

Office of pensioners was also inaugurated on the occasion. Around 4 pm, a cultural programme was organised at the university auditorium. Youth festival participants who won medals at national level were also felicitated during the occasion. Yadav, Lalwani attended the event as chief guest and special guest respectively.