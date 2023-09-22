MP: It’s Nothing But A Move To Tarnish My Image, Claims The Frontrunner For A Party Ticket In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and party ticket aspirant Surpal Singh Ajnar, on Thursday, denied the allegations levelled against him in a news published in the newspaper about revenue recovery cases (RRC) and overdue amount to the tune of Rs 28,10,44,350 in three cases, saying it was baseless.

Ajnar called a press conference within a few hours after a news published revealed three illegal mining instances involving the same individual, Surpal Ajnar, a Congress leader after Alirajpur collector Dr Abhay Bedekar issued instructions to the sub-divisional officer (SDO) for information about the RRC under the Alirajpur district mineral department office.

It has been told in this letter from the collector that a total of 11 cases have been filed against various individuals and institutions, out of which a total of Rs 68,11,95,780 remained to be recovered for illegal mining.

During the press conference, Ajnar claimed that the news is nothing but a conspiracy plotted by his rivals from his party since he is the frontrunner for the party ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. “It is nothing but a move to tarnish my image,” he claimed.

According to Ajnar, during the survey conducted by State Congress president Kamal Nath for the assembly poll ticket, he saw himself as the frontrunner, but some of his party members trying to ruin his efforts.

Ajnar said that he wanted to disclose the news which has been going on social media for a few days regarding illegal mining and will talk to the complainant. “There was mutual discord, and due to this they complained about it but we will sat with and discuss it with some, they accepted that they had complained by mistake and they gave us an affidavit, which we have given to the collector,” he said.

“Collector Dr Abhay Bedekar took oral and written testimony from the complainant and he told me that the pits were not dug by me, but these were old pits. Even elderly villagers there have told us that these pits are old, we lived there for a long in the fields and graze our animals,” Ajnar added.

Read Also Indore: NPPCD Week To Be Held Till 25th Sept In Dist

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)