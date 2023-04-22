 MP: IPL betting racket busted, 7 held in Garoth
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Representative Image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Garoth Police arrested seven bookies for accepting online bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches through cell phone.

As per reports, the accused were placing bets under a streetlight near municipal council office. Acting on a tip-off, Garoth police station in-charge Kamlesh Singar and his team arrested them on Friday night. Rs 28,700 cash, four cell phones and a diary with details of Rs 14 lakh were recovered from them.

Seven of them were associated with two main bookies Kalu Aggarwal of Garoth and Sonu of Bhawani Mandi. They were guiding how to bet and on which team to bet. Both of them are on run.

A case under the Public Gambling Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Court was registered against the miscreants with Garoth police station.

MP: Stones pelted at marriage procession of BSF constable in Garoth
