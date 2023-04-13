MP: Stones pelted at marriage procession of BSF constable in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A marriage procession of a BSF constable was stopped by people belonging to another community after they pelted stones at the marriage party. An incident was reported at Pipliya Raja village under Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district, where the accused targeted the groom and his relatives on Wednesday night. They barged into the house of the groom and attacked him and his relatives.

The accused also pelted stones at the police party and vandalised police vehicles. Six persons from the groom's side got injured in the incident. Later, the marriage procession was taken out on Thursday morning and the wedding was solemnised in police presence. Police booked 29 persons in this connection.

Garoth police station in-charge Kamlesh Singar told that at around 10 pm on Wednesday, police got information that the procession of Arjun, son of Vinod Meghwal was going out in Piplia Raja village.

At the same time, the “banoli” (pre-wedding procession) of Bhagwanlal Meena's son Jeevan was also taken out in the village.

Only then the people of the Meena community blocked the way of Arjun’s marriage procession. They put boulders and thorns on the way.

Police reached the spot on information. When the police party reached the spot, the people of the Meena community were blocking the road and pelting stones. The police took charge and chased away the miscreants. During this, some stone pelters were arrested from the spot.

On Thursday, on the complaint of the groom's father Vinod, the police registered a case against 29 people under various sections including the ST-SC Act.

According to the information, Arjun is currently posted in Meghalaya and has come to the village on leave for his marriage.

After the dispute in the night, at around 12 noon on Thursday, Arjun’s marriage procession was taken out under police cover. AFP Mahendra Tadnekar, Garoth tehsildar, and Garoth police station in-charge Kamlesh Singer were also present at the spot.