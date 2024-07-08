MP: Interstate Organised Crime Syndicate Dismantled, Kingpin, 4 Members Held In Punjab

Representative Image

Amritsar/ Khandwa: Amid the ongoing campaign to make Punjab a safe and secure state, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has successfully dismantled an interstate organised crime syndicate with the arrest of its kingpin and four members from a flat in Kharar. This significant operation was carried out following the gang's trip to Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, to procure illicit weapons, officials announced on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, revealed that the syndicate's kingpin, identified as Jai Sharma, alias Sukha Pistol Ambarsarya, is a resident of Prem Nagar in Amritsar. The four arrested members are Nikhil Sharma, alias Lala, of Sandhu Colony in Amritsar; Moni of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar, and Arpit Thakur and Karan Sharma, both residents of Sri Naina Devi in district Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Jai Sharma has a criminal history with seven cases related to the Arms Act, snatching, and theft.

During the operation, police teams recovered two 32-bore pistols, three magazines, and eight live cartridges from the suspects. According to DGP Yadav, reliable inputs indicated that Sukha Pistol and his accomplices had travelled to Khandwa to procure illicit weapons. On their return, police pinpointed their location in Kharar and swiftly conducted a raid under the supervision of ADCP City-2 Abhimanyu Rana, resulting in the successful arrest of all accused and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the group was planning to attack members of a rival gang. The accused have been charged under the newly introduced section 111 (Organised Crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, shared that the criminal syndicate was involved in various criminal activities including theft, snatching, and arms trafficking.

Further investigations are underway to trace the networkís connections and identify the Madhya Pradesh-based arm smugglers. CP Dhillon hinted that more arrests and recoveries are expected as the investigation progresses.