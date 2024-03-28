MP: Inter-State Gang Of Silver Polishing Fraudsters Busted In Mandsaur

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nai Abadi police in Mandsaur have busted an inter-state gang involved in silver ornament polishing fraud and arrested an accused with silver worth Rs 5 lakh in his possession.

According to police, a complainant Karibai Ahirwar, a resident of Damdam village, filed a report mentioning the removal of silver from her jewellery by an unknown individual under the guise of polishing silver ornaments. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 379 of the IPC and a police team was constituted under the leadership of station in-charge Varun Tiwari.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used chemical treatments to reduce the weight of the silver, for stealing it. On the basis of the tip-off, the police arrested one accused, identified as Mohammad Mozam Ali of Madhepura district of Bihar, near Arnia Nizamuddin village. However, one accomplice, Mukesh of Madhepura, Bihar, is still absconding.

It came to the fore that the gang, operating across several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and MP, targeted poor villagers and women, stealing silver metal.

The police seized silver worth Rs 5 lakh, along with chemicals and items used for polishing silver. Police are investigating further and obtaining criminal records of the absconding accused. They suspect that more individuals may be involved in this inter-state gang. The arrested accused is currently being interrogated to gather more information.

The police have advised villagers to be cautious and report any suspicious activities related to silver polishing or similar practices to prevent further such incidents.