MP: Independence Day Celebrations At NTPC Khargone

Sanawad/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with great zeal and honour at NTPC in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district. Executive director Rajesh Kumar Kanojia hoisted the national flag at Shaurya Kridangan in township premises.

The national flag was also hoisted at administrative building, service building, coal bhawan and construction office inside the plant by GM (O&M), GM (Oprn), GM (Mntc & FM) and GM (TS) respectively.

Live national anthem was performed by the students of Bal Bhawan. While addressing the gathering, Kanojia emphasized the significance of Independence Day besides highlighting the glorious history of NTPC and its contribution towards the development of the country. He narrated the success story of various initiatives and the achievements of Khargone project during the year.

After inspection of all the parade contingents of CISF, Fire Wing, DGR and BBPS School by ED Khargone, tri-colour balloons were released high up in the air by all senior executives, Ahilya Mahila Mandal members, executive association and Union.

Subsequently, grand cultural programs were showcased by Nanhe Kadam, Ahilya Mahila Mandal, Bal Bhawan, BBPS and CISF family members.

BUH meritorious awards were presented to 40 deserving employees followed by several other awards such as quality circle awards, environment awards, swachhata pakhwada awards etc. The Independence Day celebrations concluded with a game of tug-of-war between NTPC and CISF employees.