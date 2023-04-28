MP: In Guna, 10-day after school teacher ended life, police booked then BEO, Jan Shikshak for abetment of suicide

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police, taking cognizance of the suicide case of a government school teacher, booked a block education officer (BEO) and Jan Shikshak for harassment and abetment of suicide.

Earlier, a school teacher, Dharmendra Soni, 42, committed suicide on April 18 at Bamori village in the district. In the suicide note, the deceased Soni accused then BEO Rajiv Yadav and Jan Shikshak Chattar Singh Lodha for harassing and abetting him to take extreme steps.

Soni was found hanging by the neck in the classroom at 3.30 pm on April 18. At the time of the incident, no students were present there. He was posted at the primary school in Gamriya hamlet at Simrod village.

In the suicide note, Soni claimed that duo harassed him and threatened him with departmental enquiry. They extort money in the name of departmental action as a result it is very tough for him to survive.

According to sources, Soni reached the school on the day of the incident. Shortly after his arrival, Jan Shikshak Chhatar Singh Lodha reached the school. He expressed his displeasure with Soni regarding the arrangements of the school. Not only this, but he also warned of departmental action. There was also an argument between the two. Sources also reveal that the matter started about three months back when Jan Shikshaks started arriving there continuously.

After the incident came to the fore and was mentioned in the suicide note, the education department removed both the BEO and Jan Shikshak from the charge.

The District Education Officer issued an order on April 19, removing BEO Rajeev Yadav from the charge of BEO and sending him back to his native school, Jhagar. At the same time, Jan Shiksha Kendra issued an order and the charge assigned to Lodha was also revoked.

Meanwhile, 10 days after the incident, police booked both then BEO and Jan Shikshak under Section 306 (abetment for suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after investigation.