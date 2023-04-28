Madhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard entered a house and attacked a woman and a youth in Mukhtiyarganj area of Satna district on Friday.

The duo are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On getting the information, the Forest Department team reached the spot and sealed the road from all sides. By the time a rescue teame could reach from Mukundpur to catch the leopard, it had already fled.

As per report of Nai Duniya, an additional team of Forest Department was called, and after struggling for more than five hours, finally the leopard was tanquilised and caught.

The injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment, and administrative staff, including the SDM, Tehsildar, and City Superintendent of Police, also reached the spot.

The incident has caused panic in the locality, where forest animals have been entering and leaving many houses for the past three months. Forest Divisional Officer Vipin Patel and SDO Sudhakar Singh also arrived on the scene.