 Madhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation

The people heaved a sigh of relief after the leopard was caught.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard entered a house and attacked a woman and a youth in Mukhtiyarganj area of Satna district on Friday.

The duo are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On getting the information, the Forest Department team reached the spot and sealed the road from all sides. By the time a rescue teame could reach from Mukundpur to catch the leopard, it had already fled.

Read Also
MP: Haihaiyavansi community files complaint against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri for hurting...
article-image

As per report of Nai Duniya, an additional team of Forest Department was called, and after struggling for more than five hours, finally the leopard was tanquilised and caught.

The injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment, and administrative staff, including the SDM, Tehsildar, and City Superintendent of Police, also reached the spot.

The incident has caused panic in the locality, where forest animals have been entering and leaving many houses for the past three months. Forest Divisional Officer Vipin Patel and SDO Sudhakar Singh also arrived on the scene.

Read Also
MP: Satna man, who sold his blood to pay for daughter's treatment, kills self
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard enters Satna house, attacks two; caught after 5-hour long rescue operation

Bhopal: In absence of stage, CM Chouhan climbs a chair to address 'Ladli Behnas'

Bhopal: In absence of stage, CM Chouhan climbs a chair to address 'Ladli Behnas'

Bhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes

Bhopal: Four days on, Kaliasot tiger keeps foresters on toes

MP: Haihaiyavansi community files complaint against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri for hurting...

MP: Haihaiyavansi community files complaint against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri for hurting...

MP: No, Namibian Cheetahs are not being shifted from Kuno National Park

MP: No, Namibian Cheetahs are not being shifted from Kuno National Park