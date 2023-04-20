MP: Satna man, who sold his blood to pay for daughter's treatment, kills self

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Depressed over not being able to pay for his bed-ridden daughter's treatment, a man ended his life in Satna on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Gupta. His body was found on the rail tracks.

His daughter Anushka Gupta been bed-ridden ever since suffering a spine injury in a car accident five years ago.

She said that her father had sold his home, business and even his blood to pay for her medical treatment and support the family.

The family claimed that Pramod even sold his blood in order to purchase gas cylinders and food. Anushka claimed that after selling blood, her father became unwell and was unable to work. This pushed him into depression and he ended his life.

The 17-year-old is so determined that she excelled in board exams--which she took with a writer's assistance while confined to bed.

She complained that neither the government nor her family provided any assistance.

"The authorities had assured us of support under the relevant schemes, but nothing came through in the last one year, despite my father making multiple trips," said Anushka.

Deputy superintendent of police, Satna, Khyati Mishra said that the investigation is undergoing.

