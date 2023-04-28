MP: Haihaiyavansi community files complaint against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri for hurting religious sentiments

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Haihaiyavansi community has filed a complaint against Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, said the Kotwali police, on Friday.

The complaint by The All India Haihaiyavansi Kshatriya Central Committee mentioned that Shastri had allegedly given objectionable statements against their deity Lord Rajarajeshwar Sahastrarjuna, said Police station in-charge Nalin Budholia.

The community further said that their population, which consists of 25 to 30 crore people in and out of India, worship Shri Raj Rajeshwar. MP's Maheshwar has the abode of Haihaiyavansi where Lord Shiva imbibed Lord Raj Rajeshwar in himself. An ancient temple of Lord Shri Raj Rajeshwar is present, in which 11 Akhand Jyotis are burning.

The police said that the complaint had taken under investigation and the action will be taken accordingly.