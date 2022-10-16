e-Paper Get App
MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two cases of weed (Ganja) plants being cultivated illegally along with cotton and toor dal had come to fore in the district under the ongoing "Prahar" operation. A police team has seized Ganja saplings worth Rs 13.3 lakh from two different places.

According to Dharmapuri police station in charge Taresh Soni, Bykheda Nadipura village resident accused Nan Singh was growing weed plants worth rupees nine lakh which were confiscated by the team.

On the other hand, Dahi police station in-charge Prakash Sarode has also seized 132 kg of Ganja saplings from the field of accused Aman Singh, a resident of Bodgaon village on Sunday morning. The estimated price is said to be 4.3 lakhs rupees.

As per in-charge Saraode, the police team had to face a lot of problems while looking for said plants as they were grown in a hidden corner of the fields. After two and a half hours of investigation, the cops arrested the accused by registering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

