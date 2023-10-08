MP: Hundreds Of Vehicles Seized Violating Traffic Rules In City

People who were stopped in violation of traffic rules at Agar Road were seen arguing with the police officers in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle checking campaign was conducted to ease the traffic system and prevent road accidents in the city on Saturday. Under the campaign, teams were formed and zig-zag barricades were installed at identified places along with body-borne cameras.

During vehicle checking, a total of 330 two-wheelers, 28 auto-rickshaw/e-rickshaws and four four-wheelers were seized on charges of without number plates, modified vehicles, no valid documents, without a helmet and triple riding.

The vehicle of the police personnel posted in the district was also checked. When number plates and helmets were not found, the vehicle of constable Sumit posted in the Police Lines was confiscated and taken to Chimanganj Mandi police station.