 MP: Houseboat, Cruise Submerge In Narmada River In Khandwa
Hanuwantiya local authorities informed the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation about the accident on Monday morning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A houseboat and cruise worth crores were submerged in the Narmada River at Hanuwantiya in Khandwa on Sunday night. The accident happened due to a combination of strong winds and a storm that whipped up powerful waves in the Indira Sagar Reservoir.

The cruise and houseboat were not relocated to a safer location in anticipation of the adverse weather conditions, leading to their submersion. Hanuwantiya local authorities informed the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation about the accident on Monday morning.

In response, a technical team is scheduled to visit the spot to assess the situation and work towards salvaging the houseboat and cruise, as well as undertaking necessary repairs.

This accident cast a shadow of negligence on the tourist spot's management. The sinking of these valuable assets may result in a substantial revenue loss for the state government, just ahead of the expected Jal Mahotsav. Authorities are now grappling with the task of mitigating the damage and ensuring the speedy recovery of the submerged vessels.

