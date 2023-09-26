Indore: DAVV To Take Part In G20 University Connect Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 80 students and six officials, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Jain, of Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) will participate in the G20 University Connect Finale programme, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

The event, organised at Bharat Mandapam, will be attended by about 3,000 students, faculty members, and vice-chancellors of the participating universities. During this, PM Modi will interact with the vice-chancellors, faculty members and students of 101 universities.

The G20 University Connect initiative was undertaken to build an understanding of India’s G20 presidency among India’s youth and enhance their participation in different G20 events. DAVV students left for New Delhi with six faculty members, including Kanhaiya Ahuja, Chandan Gupta, Maya Ingle and Rekha Acharya, besides VC Prof Renu Jain.

These students are from the departments of IMS, School of Economics, IITS, EMRC and other departments of the university. Initially, these students did not get the railway reservation for New Delhi. The university officials then contacted the concerned central ministry and a special coach was arranged for the students. Later, VC and faculty members flew to New Delhi.