MP Horror: 5-year-old dies outside hospital because of no doctors; Viral video shows mother holding her son

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of the government and the health department seems to have fallen flat in the Bargi district of Madhya Pradesh.

A five-year-old child died in his mother's arms on Wednesday, just outside the local district hospital because there were no doctors in the hospital at that time.

Even though there are claims that the health services in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh have improved, the tragic death of a 5-year-old child in the mother's lap at the door of the hospital is raising many serious questions about the system.

Sanjay Pandre, the father of the deceased child had brought his 5-year-old son Rishi Pandre to Bargi's health centre for treatment. But there was neither any responsible officer nor doctor in the hospital at the time.

The helpless mother and family waited for hours at the entrance of the hospital with the ailing son.

Surprisingly, even after several hours after the death, neither the doctors posted in the hospital nor the Block Medical Officer of the area. When Free Press Journal questioned, the doctor of the hospital who arrived after several hours, he had a different reason for being late.

Director Claims 'bought dead'

However the regional director claimed that the parents had bought the child dead to the hospital. Dr Sanjay Mishra, the director said, Dr Lokesh Srivastava was on duty since morning at the health centre. "The child was brought to the hospital in a dead state. He was suffering from septicemia, and the parents had left the hospital premises satisfied with the consultation."

"The locals complicated the matter by calling the parents back. Seeing the dispute, the duty doctor said post-mortem will be conducted, but the family did not agree, and the matter was escalated," he added.

While in a video shared by the media coordinator of MPCC, an official said that those responsible for the incident are saying that most of the staff was fasting for festival and so had come late.