MP: Himanshu, Ravindra Get Pro Kabaddi Selection In Sanwer

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Sanwer tehsil swelled with immense pride as Himanshu Choudhary and Ravindra of Kudana village, the only players from Madhya Pradesh, got selected for pro kabaddi. It is noteworthy that several prominent kabaddi teams of Delhi bid for them.

Himanshu has been playing for the Jabalpur team for the last six years and in those years Jabalpur team has emerged victorious against Pune, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and others several times.

Himanshu’s team spirit is to be applauded here as he declined the offer of Pune team which bid 20 lakh on him as the team did not bid on his companion Ravindra. Later on, they got selected in the Haryana team which bid a sum of 9 lakh each and selected both of them.

Chandravanshi Khati community celebrated the exemplary achievement of Himanshu and Ravindra with great pomp. Sanwer tehsil journalist association, Mastana Club Dakacha along with community members congratulated them on their achievement.

