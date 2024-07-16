MP: High Court Notice To DME Over Appointment Of 'Outsider' As Professor

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur issued notice to Directorate of Medical Education (DME), asking it to file reply by August 13 as associate professor has not been given benefit of roster system in appointment of professors in Government Medical College, Satna. An outsider has been appointed professor instead of associate professor of the same college.

According to government guidelines, roster system has to be followed and those working in same college will be given preference.

The petitioner Dr Manjulata Shakya is associate professor at government medical college in Satna since 2023. Earlier, she was assistant professor from 2013 to 2018 in Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa. From 2019 to 2023, she was associate professor at government medical college in Datia.

The state government's gazette notification issued on April 20, 2023, states that for the post of associate professor and professors, persons who are working will be given benefit under Rule 6 sub clause 1 (B) and Rule 2, 3 and 4 clearly say that the persons who are working in the college will be given the benefit.

Dr Veena Kachhwah never ever worked in Government medical college, Satna. Despite this, Dr Veena was appointed professor in Satna medical college.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi who appeared for petitioner said, 'It shows favouritism in appointments of post of professors in Govtmedical colleges. Secondly cut-off date was June 7, 2024, which was extended to June 28, 2024, to accommodate Dr Veena.'