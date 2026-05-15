 MP Gyaneshwar Patil Takes Train From Burhanpur To Khandwa After PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal-- VIDEO
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HomeIndoreMP Gyaneshwar Patil Takes Train From Burhanpur To Khandwa After PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal-- VIDEO

MP Gyaneshwar Patil Takes Train From Burhanpur To Khandwa After PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal-- VIDEO

MP Gyaneshwar Patil from Burhanpur travelled from Burhanpur Railway Station to Khandwa by train on Thursday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel and use public transport. He reached the station from Boharda village in an EV car. Through the journey, the MP aimed to spread awareness about fuel saving, environmental protection and the use of public transport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Gyaneshwar Patil from Burhanpur ditched his convoy and took a train to reach Khandwa, after PM Narendra Modi's appeal to save fuel.

He boarded train at Burhanpur Railway Station for a nearly 80-kilomtere-journey on Thursday.

The move came a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appealed public to save petrol and diesel and promote public transport amid US-Iran tension.

Used EV to reach station

Before boarding the train, he reached the railway station from his home in Boharda village in an EV car, setting an example that even little changes in lifestyle can make a big difference.

By choosing rail travel instead of a private vehicle, the MP tried to spread awareness about fuel saving, environmental protection and the use of public transport.

Citizens and party workers present at the station praised the move and said such efforts by public representatives can inspire people to adopt public transport and help reduce pollution.

Speaking during the visit, Gyaneshwar Patil said every citizen should follow the Prime Minister’s appeal made in the interest of the country. He said saving fuel is not only an economic issue, but is also linked to a better future for coming generations.

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He also urged people to use public transport whenever needed and said small efforts can bring big results for the country.

CM Reduce Official Carcade Size

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reduced the size of his official carcade and appealed to save petrol and diesel and reduce unnecessary fuel consumption.

Other leaders and officials in Madhya Pradesh are following Prime Minister's appeal, and also urging the public to follow the same.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice DD Bansal cycled nearly three kilometres from his government residence in Pachpedi, Civil Lines, to the High Court.

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