MP: Guna Collector Issues Order To Confiscate Vehicle For Food Grain Black-marketing

Represntative image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Frank Noble A issued orders to confiscate a vehicle used for black marketing of around 350 quintals of food grains meant for distribution under PDS.

As per the report presented by SP, in an effort to curb black marketing of food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Guna tehsildar, assistant supply officer carried out vehicle checking.

During which, they intercepted one near Shaurya Hotel in Bhadaura village and seized at least 350 quintals of rice meant for distribution under PDS from a vehicle (RJ17 GA 9024) on December 6, 2022.

Accused Sanjay Jatav of Umari village, Lakhan Singh of Rajgarh and vehicle owner identified as Ayan Khan of Jhalawar (Rajasthan) were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the essential commodities act, 1955 with Myana police station.

In the above case, the vehicle owner and the driver failed to produce any relevant document for possession of PDS grains in such a large quantity. As per the collector, the act is in violation of Public Distribution System Control Order, 2015.

He issued orders to confiscate the vehicle used for black-marketing of PDS grains under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The collector has instructed district supply officer for auction of seized truck and food grains.