 MP: Group to bear education expense of cancer patient’s child in Barnagar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Lotus Group has taken lead in bearing educational expenses of a cancer patient’s child in Barnagar town of Ujjain district.

As per details, victim Mohan Chouhan of Bangred village was suffering from terminal stage liver cancer. Terminal refers to cancer that is not curable and eventually results in death. Due to several financial constraints, he was skeptical about his son’s future after his death.

This news affected Lotus Group director Jitendra Singh Rajawat who took the decision to adopt 10-year-old Kartik Chouhan of fourth standard.

When contacted group director Rajawat said that he met cancer patient at a private event and decided to bear educational and related expenses of Kartik. He would be introduced in Lotus Convent School in new sessions. School offers quality education coupled with extra-curricular activities.

