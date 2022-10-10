MP: FIR against female cop in Manasa for assaulting and threatening tribal woman

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the chief minister calling an all-out, often publicly, against those civil servants and police officers who are accused of not delivering services, a tribal woman in Manasa tehsil of Neemuch leveled a serious accusation of assault and threatening on local police.

According to information, a woman who hails from a small Kanjarda village in Manasa tehsil, falling under Kanjarda police outpost, accused outpost in-charge Harshita Sawaliya of threatening and assaulting her, adding, she threatened her to frame in a false charge if she dares to complain against her to the senior officials.

The complainant claimed that Sawaliya thrashed her black and blue when she was working in her agriculture field. She took her to the police station and also filed false cases of theft against her.

The complainant in her complaint has demanded strict action against Kanjarda station in-charge Sawaliya at Manasa police station.

When contacted, ASI Harshita Sawaliya said that the police have already received 13 applications against the said woman, and an FIR had also been registered against her.

About the injury mark on her body, Sawaliya denied of any physical assault.

The Incident:

Narrating her plight, the complainant said that her husband Bhura Lal Dhakad had eloped with his paramour a few days ago. Later, her husband allegedly sent 8 to 10 goons to her house forcing her to vacate the house. The complainant called Dial 100 for help, on which the police caught the goons but soon released them at the Kanjarda police station without recording her statement.

When raised an objection, Sawaliya threatened her that her life is in danger and she should cooperate with the goons and should move to Manasa leaving her house here in Kanjarda.

Fearing for her life, the woman moved to her native place after a few days but the local police kept on harassing her

On this, she lodged a complaint against Sawaliya and local police on Dial 181.

Irked Sawaliya on October 6 came to her field while she was working there and began to thrash her with a stick.

She also took her to Kanjarda police outpost, beat her and registered a fake theft case as well as took her signatures on four black papers. Sawaliya also confiscated her mobile phone.

The woman's kin somehow managed to bail her out from the police lock-up. While they were moving out of the police station, Sawaliya once again threatened her not to reveal the matter to anyone or she will frame her and her two children in the false charges.

