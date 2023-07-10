MP: Fear Of Defeat Now Troubling Congress MLA, Says BJP Secretary Jaideep Patel

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state secretary Jaideep Patel held a press conference here in Kolgaon village which falls under the Kukshi assembly constituency and accused Congress-sitting MLA Honey Singh Baghel and former MLA representative Rajendra Patidar of misleading local farmers. Patel also accused Baghel and Patidar of spreading fake information against BJP mandal president Devendra Patidar through social media.

BJP mandal president Patidar along with district panchayat member Chanchal Patidar was present on the occasion and cautioned Congress leaders to remove the post within the next 48 hours or be ready to face public protest.

Baghel's Social Media Post Accuse BJP Of Extorting Farmers

Recently, Congress MLA Baghel posted a post on social media making false allegations against BJP mandal president for extorting money from farmers. The post went viral and there is a lot of resentment among the farmers of the area, said Jaideep Patel.

Patel said that in view to make farming a profitable business, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has gifted many projects in the area and one of them is the Belbaba project which is benefiting the farmers of about 25 villages of Kukshi Assembly constituency, but the local MLA circulating false information claiming BJP mandal president Devendra Patidar of charging Rs 1200 from each farmer.

War Of Words

Patel said that the Congress MLA's anti-farmer mentality caused panic among MLA Baghel due to the development done by the BJP in the area.

District panchayat member Chanchal Patidar said that from 2003 to 2023, five big projects were allotted for irrigation in the area, due to which the farmers of the area are going towards prosperity and this worried MLA Baghel.

BJP mandal president Devendra Patidar said that if someone proves the allegations levelled against him of charging money from the farmers, then he will immediately resign from the post of the party itself and be ready to face any punishment.

Patidar asked MLA that if he did not apologise in the next 48 hours, then legal action will be taken against him. As farmers here support BJP and the fear of defeat is troubling the local MLA, he said.

Patidar added that as a representative of the farmers, we farmers have formed committees and included two farmers from every village. Each of the members of the committee donated Rs 1200 and we gave the receipt as well. The revenue will be paid to the government on behalf of the farmers.

It is due to their efforts that the farmers are getting water in their fields and the accusation on him means the MLA has accused the farmers and he should table an unconditional apologise.