MP: Father-Son Duo Held For Arms Peddling, Recover 25 Pistols

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the forthcoming assembly elections, police have intensified their operation against the anti-social elements across the state.

Under this, Khargone police on Wednesday arrested a father-son duo involved in the arms peddling. Police recovered 25 pistols from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, police came to know about the involvement of one more accused and a search for him is being going on. The market value of the seized material stands around Rs three lakh.

Addressing media persons, Khargone SP Dharmveer Singh informed that those who were arrested include, Ajay, 20, a resident of Signure village and his father Gurudev alias Goga.

The accused used to manufacture and supply arms to other places. They were booked in the case related to illegal arms supply in the past as well. SP Singh said that on September 11, Bhikangaon SDOP Sanju Chouhan and police station in-charge Praveen Arya got the tip-off about illegal arms supply in their area.

Swung into the action, a team was formed and rushed to Machalgaon village. One suspect tried to flee the spot after he saw the police team. Police detained him and searched him.

Social media plays platform

SP Singh said that during an interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that along with buying and selling weapons, they used to send photographs of weapons to each other through social media.

At the same time, after purchasing weapons, the accused used other people's accounts for transactions. In return for this, the person whose account received the money was also given some rupees as commission.

Meanwhile, based on information provided by Ajay Singh, police arrested one Akbar alias Khanna, 41, a resident of Chintaman Nagar, Ujjain who had come to buy illegal weapons.

Akbar is a listed history-sheeter from Ujjain district and has about 15 crimes registered against him. Five country-made pistols were seized from Akbar's possession.

