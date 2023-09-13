MP Election 2023: PM Modi To Visit Bina Tomorrow, His 3rd Visit In Poll Bound MP In Less Than 3 Months

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 14, will reach Bina (Madhya Pradesh) to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 50,700 crore including ‘Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery’ and ten new industrial projects across the state.

On the same day, at around 3:15 PM, he will reach Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, where he will dedicate to nation important rail sector projects. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chattisgarh and also distribute one Lakh sickle cell counselling cards.

PM in Madhya Pradesh

In a step that will provide a major stimulus to industrial development in the state, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 49,000 crore, and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are a vital component for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others. This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ten projects namely ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and will be a step towards economic growth and employment generation in the region. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore, will be built at a cost of about 550 crore, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sector and open new employment opportunities for the youth.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobile, pharmaceuticals, among others. The park will be well connected to Delhi Mumbai Expressway and will provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crores.

