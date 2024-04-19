MP: Fatal Clash Resulting In Constable's Death Unravelled In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling development, the Neemuch police have disclosed the grim circumstances surrounding a deadly clash linked to a drug trafficking scheme. The incident, which transpired on February 29 this year, resulted in the tragic death of police constable Rajuram Jaat, prompting the arrest of four suspects.

However, two key suspects remain at large, intensifying the search efforts. Constable Karulal Jaat, stationed at the police assistance centre in Jawasa police station, recounted the sequence of events, revealing that Rajuram's vehicle was found damaged on Bharbhadia Road near Balaji Nagar, with him suffering severe head injuries.

An exhaustive investigation led by Neemuch SP Ankit Jaiswal uncovered the involvement of several individuals in the crime. The main accused, along with accomplice Shekhar, allegedly travelled from Jodhpur to Neemuch to procure illegal drugs orchestrated by Ramlal Godara. Accused Shravan Ram facilitated the operation by providing a vehicle, while Ashok Vishnoi offered shelter to the perpetrators.

Additionally, Raisingh Kachhawa supplied the illegal narcotic substance, dodachura, to the accused. The tragic incident unfolded when the accused, attempting to evade capture, collided with a pursuing vehicle, resulting in Rajuram’s untimely demise. However, the police's diligent investigation led to the discovery of 54 kilograms of illegal drugs concealed by the suspects. Further revelations have exposed the involvement of six accused, including kingpin Shekhar alias Sunil Bishnoi, Ramlal Godara, Shravan Bishnoi, Rajuram Bishnoi, Ashok Bishnoi, all residents of Balotara district, and Raisingh Kachawa, a resident of Raisinghpura village in Neemuch district. While Shekhar and Ramlal remain fugitives, the remaining four accused have been apprehended by the police.

The accused face charges under various sections of the IPC and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, underscoring the gravity of their actions.