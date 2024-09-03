MP: Farmers Protest Outside Collectorate ; Demand ₹ 6K MSP

Farmers protesting outside collectorate | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to the tehsildar in Dhar on Tuesday by the Bharatiya Krishak Samaj, demanding a fair price for soybean crop.

The farmers, who gathered at the collectorate with their soybean crop and tractors, alleged that the government's wrong policies and industrialists' conspiracy had led to a reduction in soybean prices.

They demanded a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 6,000 per quintal, citing the increased cost of production over the past three years.

Farmers demand implementation of MSP

The farmers also demanded the implementation of the minimum support price law, the report of the Swaminathan Commission and the removal of the ban on soybean from the futures market.

Farmers seek fair price for produce

They further urged the government to stop importing palm oil and change its policies to benefit farmers. The protest was attended by thousands of farmers, including farmer leader Liaquat Patel, former district panchayat president Manoj Gautam, district Congress secretary Rajesh Patel, and former general secretary of the district Congress Ashish Bhakar.

The farmers' demands were submitted to the tehsildar, seeking a fair price for their produce.