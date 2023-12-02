MP: Extensive Security Arrangements In Place At Counting Venue In Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive security arrangements have been made at the vote counting venue at Government Engineering College on Indore Road.

The collector and district returning officer (DRO) has ensured three-tier security arrangements from Thursday, three days before the counting day. In this regard, he sent a letter to the SP, seeking arrangements for three-tier security at the counting venue.

Show cause notice to UMC addl commissioner

Collector and DRO Kumar Purushottam had made additional commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation RS Mandloi as the nodal officer for counting management and entrusted him with the responsibility of carrying out the work related to the counting.

Information was given about an important meeting on the evening of November 29, regarding the preparations for the counting of votes. Even after this, Mandloi remained absent in the meeting and the work and responsibilities assigned to him regarding the preparations for counting of votes were not discharged within the time limit.

The DRO issued a show cause notice letter to Mandloi for violating the Representation of People’s Act and Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Conduct Rules, due to disobedience of instructions, negligence towards duty, indiscipline and serious misconduct and issued a clarification. Instructions have been given to immediately appear before the DRO.