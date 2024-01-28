MP: Enthusiastic Celebrations In Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day event unfolded at Nandram Chopra Higher Secondary School, where chief guest former minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, accompanied by SDM Deepak Chauhan and municipal council president Meena Shekhar Yadav, unfurled the national flag and oversaw the march past.

The national anthem was sung by children from Unnati Academy. Council president Meena conveyed the Chief Minister's message to the gathering. Before this, schoolchildren took out Prabhat Pheri through the city streets.

The festivities continued with captivating cultural performances by students from both private and government schools, earning recognition. The event also showcased artistic yoga by students from Paradise Sports Academy, directed by Narmada Dhakad.

Dignitaries and former soldiers honoured outstanding students from classes X and XII. Cultural accolades were bestowed upon schools, with CM Rise Secondary School and Jain Public High School clinching top positions.

The event proceeded smoothly under the coordination of Pradeep Kumar Pandey and others. Free poha distribution by Shri Baijnath Bhakta Mandal added to the festive spirit, while municipal officials and school heads graced the occasion with their presence.

Earlier in the morning, the flag was hoisted across schools and government offices, followed by sweets distribution and building illuminations.