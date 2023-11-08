MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah To Arrive On November 11 In Dhar

Home Minister Amit Shah |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Dhar on November 11, where he will participate in various activities in support of the BJP candidate, Neena Vikram Verma.

The programme schedule includes a visit to Bhojshala for darshan and puja, followed by a public meeting at Lalbagh.

Amit Shah is expected to arrive at Dhar Police Helipad by helicopter at 4 pm. He will then proceed to Bhojshala at 4:15 pm for religious rituals and prayers.

Subsequently, at 4:30 pm, he will address a public meeting in Lalbagh, extending his support to the BJP candidate.

Providing this information, Dhar assembly media coordinator Gyanendra Tripathi, said that the event is set to be attended by prominent leaders, including Vikram Verma and Manoj Somani.

After the public meeting, Amit Shah will depart from Dhar helipad at 5:25 pm en route to Indore airport. Amit Shah's visit is expected to be a significant event in the context of the upcoming elections, with the Union Home Minister showing his support for the BJP candidate in Dhar.

Read Also MP Elections 2023: Mashal Yatra Taken Out For Voter Awareness In Dhar

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)