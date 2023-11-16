MP Election 2023: Blast From The Past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Highways are a replica of Central govt: Modi

Ujjain, Nov 22, 2013: Addressing the last Assembly election rally in Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s star campaigner Narendra Modi regaled the audience with sarcasm aimed at Congress. He compared the Congress-led Union government with National Highways passing through MP, which are in a dilapidated state. “National Highways are like Central government. One would only find potholes in their policies and work,” he said addressing a public meeting at Nanakheda stadium here. “You know their family (Gandhis) and deeds and you know our family (BJP) and its deeds,” he added.

You’ve to choose between liquor & water: Nitish

Indore, Nov 21, 2003: People in inner lanes of municipal ward no 5 in Assembly constituency 1 were star struck when Nitish Bharadwaj who played Lord Krishna’s role in TV serial Mahabharat asked them, “Aap kya chahate hai? Sharab ya paani? Mene suna hai yaha sharab bahati hai. (What do you want? Liquor or water? I have been told that liquor flows like water here). He was referring to wide liquor business network of constituency’s Congress candidate Ramlal Yadav. When dazed voters, most of whom were women, replied that they wanted water, a smiling Nitish asked them to vote for BJP candidate Usha Thakur.

UPA govt has thrown India’s strategic defence to winds: Rajnath

Indore, Nov 13, 2013: National BJP president Rajnath Singh said Congress-led UPA government had thrown India’s strategic defence to winds by signing border defence cooperation agreement whose Clause 6 provides that Indian army would not push back Chinese soldiers if they entered our border. “We want to know from PM Manmohan Singh under what circumstances it was signed. Why Parliament and people were not taken into confidence,” he demanded to know while addressing an Assembly election rally in the city.

Sex clip causes stir

Indore, October 24, 2013: A 60-second WhatsApp video has stirred a hornet’s nest in Congress. The sex clip features Depalpur MLA Satyanarayan Patel in a compromising position. Patel who is eager to retain ticket from Depalpur Assembly constituency lost no time in rejecting the video and accusing Vishal Patel, another Congress contender for ticket from the same constituency, of maligning his image. Video is morphed, Satyanarayan told reporters in a choked voice. Strangely, support for Satyanarayan came from Vishal Patel who held a press conference half an hour later and said, “Satyanarayan can never indulge in such acts.”

